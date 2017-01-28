Auditions for Groundhog Day (the play)

By Lourdes Quijada

THE THEATRE Guild of Ancon (TGA) directing and producing duo, Giancarlo Benedetti and Rob Getman are on the prowl again, this time looking for actors for their next production with a comedic twist

Benedetti and Getman have previously wowed sell out audiences with “Point Break Live Panama”, “Woman in Black”, “The 39 Steps”, and “Clue”.

Their latest venture is Groundhog Day set to Open May 11.

THE PLOT

Groundhog Day is the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in the isolated small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again…and again. As each day plays out exactly the same as before Phil becomes, disoriented and suicidal.

AUDITIONS

Auditions will be held at the TGA on Saturday Feb. 11, from 10 am -2 pm and Sunday Feb. 12, 5pm – 9pm

The characters

Phil Connors: Local weatherman who gets stuck in a time loop, living the same day over and over again; he projects charisma/charm, even when he is being sarcastic and verbally abusive; his range must extend to truthful pain and truthful sincerity; cantankerous and tenacious.

Rita Hanson: Love interest of Phil, Rita is a news producer for Pittsburgh television station WPBH-TV 9; she is open-hearted, yet strong and competent; she is a complex contemporary woman.

Larry: Cameraman for Pittsburgh television station WPBH-TV 9; works hard even when putting up with Phil and has bad luck with women.

Ned: Insurance sales man and old high school acquaintance of Phil.

Buster: Head official of the Groundhog Day festivities.

Nancy: Occasional love interest of Phil with a bubbly personality.

Mrs. Lancaster: Lovely owner and host of the Bed & Breakfast where Phil lodges.

The Crowd: an assortment of actors 18-80 to play various roles.

HISTORY

Groundog Day is celebrated in the U.S. and Canada on February 2 when, according to legend, the groundhog emerges from its burrow at noon on that day to look for its shadow.

If it’s a sunny day and the groundhog sees its shadow, according to folklore it becomes frightened and returns to its hole to sleep, and winter continues for six more weeks. If it does not see its shadow, it remains outside because the worst of winter is over and warmer weather is on its way.

In 1993 it was the subject of a comedy-fantasy film. The film was added to the United States National Film Registry as being deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and a stage musical version of the film premiered in 2016.

Now it’s Panama’s turn with the stage version written, produced and directed by Benedetti and Getman.