Shooting the messenger is not debate

In the past. when print media was the prime source of news, the “letters to the editor” page was the main outlet for readers to express their views and most major newspapers had a “letters editor” to select and monitor contributions. Some of the debates provided valuable insights from authorities, often with strong opposing views. Leading publications like the Times of London, even published some of the exchanges in book form.

In the era of digital media, letters have been replaced by the opportunity to “comment” on published items, and this sometimes provides lively and informative debate, although the immediacy of the computer keyboard often obliterates thoughtful reaction, and the opportunity to revise provided in the days when the letter had to be put into an envelope, addressed, and stamped.

Readers were often required to provide a name and address. Today it’s an IP number.

Newsroom welcomes debate and dissent, but personal — ad hominem — attacks (on authors, other users or any individual) will not be tolerated. In other words, don’t shoot the messenger.

We aim to maintain an inviting space to focus on intelligent interactions and debates. Save abuse and defamatory language for the bar room brawl.