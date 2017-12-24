New lights in old corners with Brilla la Navidad

By Margot Thomas

THOUSANDS of Panama City families are being encouraged to rediscover parts of the city they may not have seen for years as they and tourists visit the second “Brilla la Navidad” project, introduced by the Mayor’s Office to throw new lights on public areas during the Christmas season.

They appear on the Cinta Costera, in Sabores del Chorrillo, the Plaza de la Catedral, Plaza de Francia, Plaza Bolívar, Plaza Herrera, Santa Ana Park and Porras Square as well as You can also visit the Heliodoro Patiño park in Juan Díaz, Manuel Avenue Espinosa Batista, Federico Boyd Avenue, The Causeway Children’s Park, Urracá Park, Costanera Avenue, Francisco Arias Paredes Park, Ecuador Avenue and the roundabout at the entrance to Casco Viejo and are a shutter bug’s delight, with pictures of Panama by the thousand traveling the world. A walking tour of some of the sites will help compensate for some of the seasonal excesses.