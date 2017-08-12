Panama’s high flying transparency boss

Angélica Maytín, director of the National Authority for Transparency and Access to Information (ANTAI) is the government official who has traveled the most in recent administrations.

Maytín, former member of Transparency International (TI) and a staunch critic of past government corruption, has accumulated 129 full days after 20 visits abroad as a government official reports Panama America which says : “The Antai of Angélica Maytín, has turned into a travel agency”

Since taking office, in November 2014, until June this year, Maytín has represented an expense to Panamanians of $152,000 thousand dollars, which were used in tickets and per diem for her travel jaunts

China, Russia, the United States, Austria and France are just some of the official destinations of the civil servant, who has a long history of participating in civilian anti-corruption and accountability organizations.

Posts on social networks are questioning the benefits that the trips have brought to the country.

Maytín is part of a group of activists and members of civil society who were appointed by this government and have assumed an almost compliant role with the current administration says Panama America.

“The only bad trips are those made by Angelica Maytín”, said the Antai director when questioned on TVN about the trips she has made so far in 2016. She admitted, to six trips and on some has even had to travel economy class.

She said that her travels are approved by the Presidency and for this documents must be submitted, including the invitation, and she must produce reports