Social Security boss faces probe on teaching job during office hours

IF EMBATTLED Social Security(CSS) director Estivenson Girón thought he had put his problems aside when he presented his resignation on December 22, he had reckoned without Angela Maytin who heads the nation’s Transparency Authority (Antai).

Girón’s resignation was to become effective Dec 31, but Matin has demanded that before leaving the post he responds to seven requests she has sent in recent months, and that he ask for the resignation of his daughter-in-law from the institution.

If he had hoped to disappear quietly into the halls of academia, that too may be in doubt. Antai is conducting an investigation into Girón for allegedly teaching classes in a University during his working hours.

He wouldn’t be alone in that transgression.