OFF THE CUFF:  “Ridiculous” Cabinet Reaction To Protest

Politicians, journalists and lawyers were quick to react to the message of the cabinet of President Juan Carlos Varela accusing political groups of infiltrating the anti-corruption and impunity protest in front of the residence of the president on Tuesday, January 9.

Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD Deputy Zulay Rodríguez, Assembly queen of the Twitter, was first off the mark.

“It seems ridiculous to me that the incompetent cabinet of Juan Carlos Varela, went out to criticize the act on the Cinta Costera and with lies try to cover the sun with a finger”, she posted on the Twitter platform.

“None of these gentlemen has the moral to criticize the citizens who on the Cinta Costera peacefully demanded a halt to corruption Zulay said, with a photograph of the state ministers.