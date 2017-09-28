OFF THE CUFF: Ex-wannabe  president exits Hotel Odebrecht

FORMER Democratic Change presidential candidate José Domingo Arias, ended his three-week sojourn in “Hotel Odebrecht” (El Renacer Penitentiary Center) on Thursday September 28 when The Supreme Court ordered a new precautionary measure of “country arrest”, which means he cannot leave the country and must report to authorities on the 30th of each month.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had ordered his pre-trial detention on August 30 for the Democratic Change party and on September 6 had been transferred to El Renacer, home to a number of those accused in the Odebrecht bribery scandal.

Arias was linked by Odebrecht’s supposed donation to his electoral campaign in 2014. He was arrested at Tocumen International Airport when heading for Bogota.