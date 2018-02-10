OFF THE CUFF: Carnival dodgers exit Panama 

Not everyone in Panama celebrates Carnival, and in spite of the cheerleading from whoever heads the tourism office in the days leading up to Lent, thousands of citizens head for out of country destinations

This year on, Friday, February 9, alone 11,796 flocked to Tocumen International

departure lounges while some, 8,545 travelers arrived.

According to Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Him, during the four days of festivities, tourist income is expected to reach $300 million, although Panama City hotels are reporting only 47% occupancy and many restaurants are forecasting a downturn with well-heeled customers heading for far away places.