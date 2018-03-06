Tocumen Terminal 2, 83% complete will boost economy

TERMINAL 2 at Tocumen International Airport is 83%. complete and it is expected that once operations begin, the Tocumen’s passenger handling capacity of 15.6 million at the end of 2017, will increase by 9 million. The current 34 boarding gates supplying 400 flights a day to 82 destinations will be upped to 54.

The new Terminal, 650 meters in length, will allow the Airport to improve the operation of the current Terminal (T1), and will also have an advanced technology, allowing greater comfort for passengers.

When completed, it is expected to provide a boost for tourism and commercial sectors and contribute to socio-economic development, with the growth of the airline industry in Panama.

