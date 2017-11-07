Panama Office real estate  market over supplied?

Is the Panama office real estate market heading down the same over supply path as the hotel industry?

The question is posed by CentralAmericaData.com

Reports state that the available supply of office space in square meters in Panama City grew from 18% in July of last year, to 21% in the same month in 2017.

A study reported in Elcapitalfinanciero.com indicates a sustained increase in the available supply of office space in the Panamanian capital, which went from 1,669,189 square meters in July last year, to 1,629,504 in the second half of this year.