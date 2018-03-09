Panama  construction on the upswing

“THE DISRICT of Panama led the way in new construction, additions and repairs in the first month of 2018. Figures from the Comptroller General show an increase of 22% over Jan. 2917.

The value of new construction in Panama, was $53 million. It was followed by Colón, Arraiján, Santiago and La Chorrera, with $28 million, $17 million, $6 million and $5 million, respectively.

The highest value was registered in residential projects, with a total of $60 million, 87% more than in the same month last year.

Non-residential construction registered a drop of 11%, falling from $63 million to $53 million.