NEW CONSTRUCTION, additions and repairs in Panama jumped, to $967 million in the first five months of the year 24% more than in the same period in 2016

Figures compiled by the Office of the Comptroller General show that the value of new constructions, was led by the province of Panama, with $659 million, followed by David, Santiago, Chitré, Aguadulce and La Chorrera, with $125 million.