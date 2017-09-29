Panama Canal 2018 budget gets Assembly nod

THE $3.375 billion Panama Canal budget for fiscal year 2018 got its third and final reading in the National Assembly on Thursday September 28 after a marathon sessions in the second reading with multiple interventions by Deputies after the controversy when the Budget Commission, chaired by the Panamanista Deputy Luis Barría, tried to modify the draft budget of the Canal.

The administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), Jorge Luis Quijano, and the chairman of the Canal’s board of directors, Roberto Roy were present for the discussions.