Panama Canal 2018 budget gets Assembly nod

Posted on September 29, 2017 in Business, Panama

THE $3.375 billion   Panama Canal budget for fiscal year 2018  got its third and final  reading  in the National Assembly on Thursday September  28  after a marathon sessions in the second reading with multiple interventions by Deputies after the controversy when the Budget Commission, chaired by the Panamanista Deputy Luis Barría, tried to modify the draft budget of the Canal.

The administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), Jorge Luis Quijano, and the chairman of the Canal’s board of directors, Roberto Roy were present for the discussions.

