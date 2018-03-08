Panama agricultural  products Europe bound

PANAMA’S first container of watermelons heading to Holland from the province of Herrera was loaded on Thursday, March 8.

The container, destined for Rotterdam carried 1,200 boxes with the “Panama Exports” stamp and will be followed by another container for the city of Livorno, Italy, like the earlier shipment without intermediaries.

Juan Montaño, marketing director of the Watermelon Producers Association, founded in 2007, said

“We have waited more than 10 years to send our watermelon abroad. “Sending our product to European markets has been a real achievement for the 40 producers that make up the association,” he said.

He added that the amount of labor generated by the activity, some 440 daily workers, is also commendable

The watermelon is being cultivated in some 220 hectares located in Soná and San Francisco, Veraguas, in Penonomé, Coclé, and in some Herrera communities.

Leyda Aparicio of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported that under the “Panama Exports” seal about seven companies have already exported squash, pineapple, fish, and agroindustrial product such as craft beer.

