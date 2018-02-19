OPINION: Sinking Panama’s logistics dreams

IN 2006, Panamanians approved the expansion of the Canal mainly so that it would be more competitive and boost the country’s logistics development.

The port of Corozal is an initiative derived from the expansion, which has been stopped by multiple legal actions. Our backwardness a is a bonanza that others seem to know how to take advantage of.

The message that the delay sends to the maritime industry is contradictory to the logistic development that the country promotes.

The National Government should lead this initiative, ending the Pacific port monopoly and addressing the concerns of the neighbors of the area.

Keeping the port of Corozal stagnant is producing the scuppering of our

destination as a logistics hub … La Prensa Feb. 19