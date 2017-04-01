New transmission lines

PLANS FOR the construction of a new 330 km electricity transmission line with a $550 million price tag are moving forward.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will be carrying out preliminary studies so that a tender can be launched for the construction of the project,

Having tried unsuccessfully to tender preliminary studies and designs for the fourth transmission line, Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica said it will use the IFC from the World Bank, to develop the first phase of the project.

Prensa.com explains that “…The project … will different from its three predecessors located on the Pacific route. The 330 kilometer line will start in Bocas del Toro, passing through Veraguas, crossing the north side of Cocle then continue on to the province of Colon, ending in the electrical substation in Panama III.

The 4th line will have capacity to transport 1288 MW in each direction.”