Foreign investment in Panama up near !8%

FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) in Panama reached $4.1 billion in the first nine months of the year an increase of 17.8% compared to the same period of 2015 reports the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

“This figure shows the evident and continuous confidence of investors in the development of the country, stimulated by the macroeconomic policies, programs and projects carried out by the government” said the ministry.

An analysis of the figures shows that 64.5 percent of foreign investment this year is reinvested earnings, “which demonstrates the confidence foreign investors have about the positive future prospects of our economy,” said the report

Foreign direct investment in the third quarter totaled $1.5 billion, an increase of 54.3 percent compared to the $986.2 million invested in the same period of 2015.