China’s beachhead “invasion”  of Panama

The Chinese commercial invasion of Panama is already underway according to Critica with Shacman, the country’s leading maker of trucks and heavy equipment, exhibiting its range of products to the local market at the Machine Expo 2018 at Atlapa.

The fleet includes high resistance vehicles, designed for all types of terrain. Shacman was founded in 1968 and was the first Chinese automotive company authorized to import Western technology. With two Chine companies bidding for the over $1 billion fourth bridge over the canal, and with a high-speed rail system to Chiriqui under review, Panama can expect to see lots of Shacman heavy-duty products, joining the growing number of Chinese made cars on the road.