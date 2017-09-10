$370 million for duty free concessions at Tocumen

Posted on September 10, 2017 in Business, Panama, Panama

TWO CONSORTIA,  one Panamanian and one  U.S. jointly presented  a $370 million  bid to win  a concession to operate  duty free  outlets at Tocumen International Airport  for 10 years .

They  are  he United States Duty Free Panama Panama LLC Consortium ,and the Attenza Duty Free Consortium of the Motta Group of Panama  and will have  2,197 square meters of commercial spaces in the current passenger terminal.

The opening of envelopes containing offers  was done on Thursday September 6 in the presence of four competing

Groups.

The current concession handled by Panamanian companies Waked International S.A. (Wisa) and Motta International expires  in December.

