$370 million for duty free concessions at Tocumen

TWO CONSORTIA, one Panamanian and one U.S. jointly presented a $370 million bid to win a concession to operate duty free outlets at Tocumen International Airport for 10 years .

They are he United States Duty Free Panama Panama LLC Consortium ,and the Attenza Duty Free Consortium of the Motta Group of Panama and will have 2,197 square meters of commercial spaces in the current passenger terminal.

The opening of envelopes containing offers was done on Thursday September 6 in the presence of four competing

Groups.

The current concession handled by Panamanian companies Waked International S.A. (Wisa) and Motta International expires in December.