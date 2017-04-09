$100 million banana deal creating 15,000 jobs

PANAMA’S COMPTROLLER General has endorsed a contract in which Del Monte will invest $100 million over seven years, creating over 3,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs.

It projects an average production of 2,725 fruit boxes per hectare per year.

A statement issued by the Comptroller, Federico Humbert, said the agreement between the State and Banapiña de Panamá, S.A. aims to develop a project designed to reactivate banana activities, creating new jobs and economic investments with direct and indirect impact on the social and economic aspects of the Barú-Alanje and Chiriquí Grande-Bocas del Toro areas.

“It is estimated that the project will be developed in a period of no more than seven years with a minimum investment on the part of the company of $100 million generating approximate 3,100 direct jobs and the consequent generation of 12 thousand indirect jobs in trade and services.